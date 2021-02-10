Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Trading 0.6% Higher

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) shares rose 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.90 and last traded at $17.80. Approximately 11,733 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 35,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.69.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.45.

About Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the treatment of fibrotic, cancer, and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and systemic sclerosis. The company also develops Odiparcil, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial primarily for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type VI disease; YAP-TEAD that is in preclinical stage to treat malignant mesothelioma and lung cancer; NSD2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and EPICURE for immuno-oncology treatment.

