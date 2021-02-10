Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,772 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco by 178.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 253.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IVZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Shares of IVZ opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.31%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

