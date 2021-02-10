Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.24

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.24 and last traded at $23.15, with a volume of 15771 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.72. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco by 3.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

