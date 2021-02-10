Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (IPU.L) (LON:IPU) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.75

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (IPU.L) (LON:IPU) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

IPU traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 513 ($6.70). The company had a trading volume of 104,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,017. The company has a market capitalization of £173.53 million and a PE ratio of 3.59. Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 285.17 ($3.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 634 ($8.28). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 498.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 435.43.

In other Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (IPU.L) news, insider Jane Lewis bought 1,049 shares of Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (IPU.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 455 ($5.94) per share, with a total value of £4,772.95 ($6,235.89).

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

