Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Trading Down 0.1%

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.02 and last traded at $40.02. 1,886 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $40.08.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.77 and a 200 day moving average of $35.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

