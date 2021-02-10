Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $335.45

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $335.45 and last traded at $334.64, with a volume of 196717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $333.51.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Capital Trust Co lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 6,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

