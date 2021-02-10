Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Lifted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $14,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $333.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $318.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.59. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $334.81.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

