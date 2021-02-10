Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 8.3% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,586,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,330 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,515,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,761,000 after purchasing an additional 49,555 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,293 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $700,435,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,834,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,607,000 after acquiring an additional 83,079 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $334.68. 153,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,037,414. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $334.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $318.22 and its 200 day moving average is $300.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

