Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 219.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,279 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.7% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $14,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,985,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 117.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 10,832 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $255,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $334.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $318.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.59. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $334.81.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

