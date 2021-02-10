Invesco Russell 1000 Enhanced Equal Weight ETF (BATS:USEQ) Shares Up 0.1%

Invesco Russell 1000 Enhanced Equal Weight ETF (BATS:USEQ)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.65 and last traded at $32.65. 2 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.62.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.53 and a 200 day moving average of $28.89.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Enhanced Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Enhanced Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.