Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Hits New 1-Year High at $298.73

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $298.73 and last traded at $296.13, with a volume of 419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $297.66.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,146,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,628,000 after acquiring an additional 47,734 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 512,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,187,000 after acquiring an additional 44,062 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,648,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 43,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,484,000 after acquiring an additional 25,464 shares during the period.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

