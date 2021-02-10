Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXMV) Trading Down 0.3%

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXMV) shares were down 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.44 and last traded at $40.81. Approximately 13,305 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 309% from the average daily volume of 3,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.95.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.57.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXMV)

PowerShares Dynamic Mid Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Mid Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer staples, energy, financials, health care, industrials, information technology, materials and utilities.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.