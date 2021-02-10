Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 10th (ABST, B4B3, CTRRF, EQX, GTII, MTW, SNCAF, TFII, UAA)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, February 10th:

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $21.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Metro AG (B4B3.F) (ETR:B4B3) was given a €8.50 ($10.00) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF)

had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $16.25 to $17.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.50 to $16.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets to C$20.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $22.50 to $20.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Green Thumb Industries (CNSX:GTII) had its target price boosted by Haywood Securities to $56.00. Haywood Securities currently has a na rating on the stock.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $11.00 to $17.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $33.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from $102.00 to $108.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $26.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

