Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for ADT (ADT)

ADT (NYSE: ADT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/10/2021 – ADT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses primarily in the United States and Canada. ADT Inc. is based in BOCA RATON, United States. “

1/29/2021 – ADT was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $10.75 price target on the stock, up previously from $10.00.

1/21/2021 – ADT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses primarily in the United States and Canada. ADT Inc. is based in BOCA RATON, United States. “

1/20/2021 – ADT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses primarily in the United States and Canada. ADT Inc. is based in BOCA RATON, United States. “

1/15/2021 – ADT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses primarily in the United States and Canada. ADT Inc. is based in BOCA RATON, United States. “

1/14/2021 – ADT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses primarily in the United States and Canada. ADT Inc. is based in BOCA RATON, United States. “

1/6/2021 – ADT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses primarily in the United States and Canada. ADT Inc. is based in BOCA RATON, United States. “

12/21/2020 – ADT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses primarily in the United States and Canada. ADT Inc. is based in BOCA RATON, United States. “

ADT traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,765,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,228,784. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. ADT Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $17.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36.

Get ADT Inc alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ADT by 111.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,582 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $35,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,682 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ADT in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,192,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,027,693 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $55,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,335 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 1,733.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 622,708 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 588,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 402.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 581,810 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 466,127 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.