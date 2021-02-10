Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for DXC Technology (DXC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC):

2/5/2021 – DXC Technology was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2021 – DXC Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – DXC Technology had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $31.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – DXC Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $28.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – DXC Technology was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2021 – DXC Technology was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2021 – DXC Technology was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/18/2020 – DXC Technology is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of DXC stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.71. 2,201,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,116,078. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.84. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.44.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,821.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,280.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $872,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $885,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 331,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 55,400 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 12,800.8% during the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

