Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (MRU)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE: MRU):

1/27/2021 – Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$64.00 to C$61.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$61.00 to C$62.00.

1/27/2021 – Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$63.00 to C$60.00.

1/25/2021 – Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$65.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$60.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Atb Cap Markets.

Shares of MRU stock opened at C$54.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$13.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$56.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$59.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78. Metro Inc. has a 1-year low of C$49.03 and a 1-year high of C$66.25.

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.40 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Metro Inc. will post 3.6799999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Metro Inc. (MRU.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Metro Inc. (MRU.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.89%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

