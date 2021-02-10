Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Western Midstream Partners (WES)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE: WES) in the last few weeks:

2/3/2021 – Western Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is based in The Woodlands, Texas. “

2/1/2021 – Western Midstream Partners is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Western Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Western Midstream Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $15.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Western Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $16.00.

12/17/2020 – Western Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

Shares of NYSE WES opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 3.77.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.20 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,512 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 690.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 15,232 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 86,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 18,793 shares in the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

