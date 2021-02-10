Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Kohl’s (KSS)

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/5/2021 – Kohl’s had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Kohl’s had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $40.00 to $54.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Kohl’s had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Kohl’s was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $39.00.

1/27/2021 – Kohl’s was upgraded by analysts at FIG Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $33.00.

1/27/2021 – Kohl’s was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $33.00.

1/21/2021 – Kohl’s had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Kohl’s was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/4/2021 – Kohl’s had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/30/2020 – Kohl’s had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2020 – Kohl’s was upgraded by analysts at Cleveland Research from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

NYSE:KSS opened at $49.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.28 and its 200-day moving average is $29.43. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.60. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $51.46.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.44. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

