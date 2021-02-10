Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (PSM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR: PSM) recently:

2/9/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) was given a new €22.50 ($26.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) was given a new €17.90 ($21.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) was given a new €8.00 ($9.41) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) was given a new €14.00 ($16.47) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) was given a new €21.00 ($24.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) was given a new €11.30 ($13.29) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) was given a new €15.00 ($17.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) was given a new €17.20 ($20.24) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) was given a new €15.00 ($17.65) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) was given a new €16.00 ($18.82) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) was given a new €19.50 ($22.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) was given a new €14.00 ($16.47) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) was given a new €14.50 ($17.06) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of PSM stock opened at €15.75 ($18.53) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €14.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is €11.80. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion and a PE ratio of 17.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.54. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has a 12-month low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 12-month high of €15.74 ($18.52).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

