Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 10th (AVNT, BAESY, CODI, COIHY, CSPR, CUB, CVLG, DCBO, DESP, DIN)

Investment Analysts' updated eps estimates for Wednesday, February 10th:

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “COMPASS DIVERSIFIED was formed to acquire and manage a group of middle market businesses that are headquartered in North America. CODI provides public investors with an opportunity to participate in the ownership and growth of companies which have historically been owned by private equity firms, wealthy individuals or families. CODI’s disciplined approach to its target market provides opportunities to methodically purchase attractive businesses at values that are accretive to its shareholders. For sellers of businesses, CODI’s unique structure allows CODI to acquire businesses efficiently with no financing contingencies and, following acquisition, to provide its companies with substantial access to growth capital. “

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Croda International plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of specialty chemicals. Its operating segment consists of Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. Personal Care segment offers ingredients for the personal care industry such as skin care, sun care, hair care, colour cosmetics and toiletries. Life Sciences segment comprises the health care business, which delivers ingredients and formulation expertise to pharmaceutical and nutritional markets and the crop care business which provides ingredients and formulation expertise to agrochemical companies. Performance Technologies segment includes lubricants, coatings and polymers, geo technologies, polymer additives and home care. Industrial Chemicals segment provides bio-based phase change material for thermal management, dispersants and additives for catalysts, electronics and advance ceramics. Croda International plc is headquartered in Goole, the United Kingdom. “

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Casper Sleep Inc. manufactures home furnishing products principally in the United States, Canada and Europe. It offers Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores and 18 retail partners. Casper Sleep Inc. is based in New York. “

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $78.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cubic Corporation is the parent company of two major business segments: defense and transportation. The Cubic Defense Applications group is a world leader in realistic combat training systems, mission support services and defense electronics. Cubic Transportation Systems designs and manufactures automatic fare collection systems for public transit authorities. Cubic Transportation Systems designs, manufactures and integrates automatic fare collection systems for public transit projects throughout the world. This includes rail, bus and parking lot systems. The company supplies contactless smart cards; magnetic stripe cards; device software; and transit hardware including gates, ticket machines and card readers. Cubic Defense Applications provides realistic live combat training systems for military forces as well as virtual training systems, constructive simulation support, force modernization, battle command training and education and engineering & technical support. “

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Covenant Logistics Group Inc. offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services, through its subsidiaries. The company services include asset-based expedited, dedicated and irregular route truckload capacity, as well as asset-light warehousing, transportation management and freight brokerage capability. Covenant Logistics Group Inc., formerly known as Covenant Transportation Group Inc., is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee. “

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $62.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Docebo Inc. is a cloud-based enterprise learning solution with AI superpowers, and was designed to produce learning experiences to train customers, partners and employees. Docebo Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Despegar.com, Corp. provides online travel booking services. The Company’s business segment consists of Air, as well as Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers online hotels, car, flights, vacation rentals, packages, and ticket booking services. The company’s destinations include Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Spain, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela. Despegar.com, Corp. is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dynavax Technologies discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize innovative products to treat and prevent allergies, infectious diseases, and chronic inflammatory diseases using versatile, proprietary approaches that alter immune system responses in highly specific ways. Dynavax’s clinical development programs are based on immunostimulatory sequences which are short DNA sequences that enhance the ability of the immune system to fight disease and control chronic inflammation. “

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Echo Global Logistics is a leading provider of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services, delivered on a proprietary technology platform, serving the transportation and logistics needs of its clients. The company’s web-based technology platform compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 22,000 transportation providers to serve its clients’ shipping and freight management needs. Echo procures transportation and provides logistics services for more than 11,600 clients across a wide range of industries, such as manufacturing, construction, consumer products and retail. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GDLLF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

