Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Adient (ADNT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Adient (NYSE: ADNT):

2/10/2021 – Adient had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $44.00 to $54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Adient had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $36.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Adient had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $43.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Adient was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

1/20/2021 – Adient had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Adient was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “A diverse customer base, new business wins and regional presence has helped Adient create a strong market position. Adient’s sale of its fabrics business aligns with the company’s continuing strategy of focusing on its core, high-volume seating business. In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Adient initiated a series cost savings to help mitigate the business disruptions. The company’s plans to stabilize and improve their launch performance, such as ensuring adequate on-time staffing, increase focus on change management, enhance readiness and program reviews and early escalation of potential issues, bode well. The company’s fiscal 2021 guidance underscores notable earnings growth driven by recovering industry volumes and positive backlog of new business Hence, the stock warrants a bullish stance right now.”

12/17/2020 – Adient had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/16/2020 – Adient had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $36.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of ADNT traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $37.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,582. Adient plc has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $38.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day moving average of $25.95.

Get Adient plc alerts:

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adient by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Adient by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Adient by 0.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Adient by 3.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Adient by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Adient plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.