Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for TE Connectivity (TEL)

2/2/2021 – TE Connectivity had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $125.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – TE Connectivity had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $114.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – TE Connectivity had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $127.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – TE Connectivity had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $135.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – TE Connectivity was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $123.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TE Connectivity is benefiting from strong momentum across data centers. This is aiding growth in the company’s Communications Solutions segment. Further, strengthening momentum in China remains positive. Additionally, the company’s global manufacturing strategy is acting as a tailwind. Also, improvement in the housing market is contributing well to the company’s appliance sales. Furthermore, strong momentum across hybrid and electric vehicle platform technology, and recovering auto production are other positives. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. However, uncertainties related to coronavirus pandemic remain concerns. Further, sluggishness in the Transportation and Industrial segments are overhangs. Moreover, delays in elective procedures due to ongoing pandemic are headwinds.”

12/14/2020 – TE Connectivity had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $121.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.45. 47,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,040,664. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $131.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $2,673,454.00. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,688 shares of company stock valued at $21,029,106 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,180,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,776,990,000 after buying an additional 253,546 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,894,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $471,490,000 after buying an additional 56,128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $391,666,000 after buying an additional 918,373 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,206,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $313,441,000 after buying an additional 143,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 6.9% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,497,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

