Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for The Travelers Companies (TRV)

2/2/2021 – The Travelers Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $127.00 to $142.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – The Travelers Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $155.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – The Travelers Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $155.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – The Travelers Companies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Travelers’ fourth-quarter earnings beat estimates. It boasts a strong market presence in auto, homeowners’ insurance, commercial U.S. property-casualty insurance with an impressive inorganic growth story. High retention rate, increase in new business and positive renewal premium change bode well. Its commercial businesses continue to perform well owing to market stability. It remains optimistic about its personal line of business, given growth at the profitable agency auto and homeowners business. It generates sufficient capital to boost shareholder value and aims mid-teens core ROE over time. Shares have outperformed the industry in a year. However, exposure to catastrophe loss induces volatility in underwriting results. Also, increasing expenses weigh on margin expansion. A low rate environment will weigh on investment results.”

1/25/2021 – The Travelers Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $138.00 to $156.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – The Travelers Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $156.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/22/2021 – The Travelers Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – The Travelers Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $120.00 to $127.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – The Travelers Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $150.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – The Travelers Companies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $129.00 to $136.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $147.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.23. The firm has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $152.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,920,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 416.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

