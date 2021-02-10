Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Aluminum Co. of China (ACH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE: ACH) recently:

2/5/2021 – Aluminum Co. of China was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

2/3/2021 – Aluminum Co. of China was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

1/26/2021 – Aluminum Co. of China was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

1/22/2021 – Aluminum Co. of China was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

1/14/2021 – Aluminum Co. of China was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

1/13/2021 – Aluminum Co. of China was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

NYSE ACH opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. Aluminum Co. of China Limited has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.85 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 51.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 29.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 136,158 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as chemical alumina and metal gallium.

