Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (LVMUY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS: LVMUY) in the last few weeks:

2/9/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/2/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/27/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/20/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $134.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is an international group of companies that is principally engaged in the production and sale of prestigious luxury goods under world-famous brand names. The five different sectors in which the Company operates are: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry and Selective retailing. The company has expanded its international retail network all over the world. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is headquartered in Paris, France. “

1/13/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $142.00 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS:LVMUY traded up $3.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,328. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $131.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.29 and a 200-day moving average of $107.48.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

