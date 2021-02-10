Investment Management of Virginia LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 615.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,068,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,095,000 after purchasing an additional 918,680 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,478,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33,230.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 169,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,438,000 after buying an additional 169,475 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,114.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 179,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,689,000 after buying an additional 164,691 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 220.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 231,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,495,000 after buying an additional 158,966 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BR opened at $142.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.90 and a 1-year high of $158.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $3,771,054.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 80,260 shares in the company, valued at $12,209,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BR. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

