Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $4.42 Million Stock Position in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC reduced its stake in shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 389,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 64,825 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned approximately 2.13% of KVH Industries worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in KVH Industries by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,187,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of KVH Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KVH Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

KVHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised shares of KVH Industries from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

In related news, insider Robert J. Balog sold 20,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $233,811.94. Also, insider Robert J. Balog sold 5,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $75,208.27. Insiders have sold 55,115 shares of company stock valued at $648,331 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

KVHI opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. KVH Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $264.84 million, a P/E ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96.

KVH Industries Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.