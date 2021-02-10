Investment Management of Virginia LLC Purchases 2,693 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,185.6% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 72,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,214,000 after purchasing an additional 66,858 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,470,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,834.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $229.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.85. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $229.62.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

