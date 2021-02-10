Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 5,033 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC cut its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,033 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares makes up 1.7% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned 0.31% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $8,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 15,184 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 52.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 25,617 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 93,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 73.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 9,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank Russell Ellett purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.84 per share, with a total value of $98,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,290.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $227,070 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $36.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.41. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.73.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AUB. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

