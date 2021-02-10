Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 643 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Mastercard by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $333.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.19. The firm has a market cap of $332.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.42.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total value of $56,236,501.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 592,756 shares of company stock worth $194,826,299 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

