Investment Management of Virginia LLC Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,729 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 25,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,046,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $50.88 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

