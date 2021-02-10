Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,434,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642,216 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.37% of Investors Bancorp worth $36,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Bancorp stock opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 62.34%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ISBC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

