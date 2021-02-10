Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,581 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 984% compared to the typical daily volume of 238 call options.

In related news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 10,156 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $600,422.72. Following the transaction, the president now owns 83,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 3,993 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $202,085.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,900.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,393 shares of company stock worth $2,853,563. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,271,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,965,000 after purchasing an additional 20,083 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 781,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $31,957,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 392,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,645,000 after purchasing an additional 53,719 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.43.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,844. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $62.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

