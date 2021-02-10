Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 9,445 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,000% compared to the typical daily volume of 859 put options.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HBI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.95.

Shares of HBI opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

In related news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $576,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,016.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald L. Nelson bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 240,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,428.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 120,629 shares of company stock worth $1,924,104 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 36.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

