Investors Purchase High Volume of LG Display Put Options (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,273 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,985% compared to the average daily volume of 109 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in LG Display by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,093,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,730,000 after buying an additional 594,271 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in LG Display by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,299,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,487,000 after buying an additional 210,466 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LG Display by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 116,423 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in LG Display in the 3rd quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in LG Display by 211.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 39,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

LPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 9th.

Shares of NYSE:LPL opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. LG Display has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.20.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LG Display will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

