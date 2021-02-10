Investors Purchase High Volume of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:PHAS)

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,134 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,353% compared to the typical volume of 87 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 58,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 42,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners increased its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 72.2% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 92,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 38,976 shares during the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PHAS traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.29. The company had a trading volume of 66,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average is $3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.85.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is PB2452, a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients experiencing uncontrolled bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

