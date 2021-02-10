Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 3,903 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,546% compared to the average daily volume of 84 put options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 2,822.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SEE opened at $45.45 on Wednesday. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $47.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

SEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.92.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

