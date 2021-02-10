Investors Purchase Large Volume of Sundial Growers Call Options (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 416,611 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 230% compared to the average volume of 126,245 call options.

SNDL traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.38. The company had a trading volume of 14,743,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,345,750. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 7.01. Sundial Growers has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.20 million. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 187.67% and a negative net margin of 415.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sundial Growers will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Sundial Growers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Sundial Growers by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Sundial Growers by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 326,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 183,619 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sundial Growers in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Sundial Growers during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Sundial Growers by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26,250 shares in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

