INVO Bioscience (INVO) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ: INVO) is one of 170 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare INVO Bioscience to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

INVO Bioscience has a beta of -1.14, indicating that its stock price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INVO Bioscience’s peers have a beta of 1.12, indicating that their average stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares INVO Bioscience and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INVO Bioscience -452.65% N/A -313.93% INVO Bioscience Competitors -664.83% -67.37% -18.21%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares INVO Bioscience and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio INVO Bioscience $1.48 million -$2.17 million -10.81 INVO Bioscience Competitors $1.22 billion $120.05 million -21.28

INVO Bioscience’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than INVO Bioscience. INVO Bioscience is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for INVO Bioscience and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INVO Bioscience 0 0 2 0 3.00 INVO Bioscience Competitors 825 3597 6627 179 2.55

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential downside of 0.02%. Given INVO Bioscience’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe INVO Bioscience has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of INVO Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

INVO Bioscience peers beat INVO Bioscience on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO Bioscience, Inc., a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. The company offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development; and INVOcell Retention device, a single-use modified diaphragm that includes holes to allow for natural drainage of vaginal fluids to aid in retention of the INVOcell device in the vaginal cavity during the incubation period. It also provides fixed laboratory equipment comprising microscopes with video systems, bench centrifuges, incubators without CO2, bench warmers, and laminar flow hoods. The company sells its products to physicians and IVF centers. INVO Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Massachusetts.

