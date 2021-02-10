Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.60

Shares of Invo Bioscience Inc (OTCMKTS:IVOB) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 67368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.41. The firm has a market cap of $548.71 million, a P/E ratio of -348.00 and a beta of -0.81.

About Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB)

INVO Bioscience, Inc provides solutions in assisted reproductive technologies to the reproductive health care community in the United States, Asia, South America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa. The company offers the INVOcell device that is used in infertility treatment for the incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization, and early embryo development.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Invo Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invo Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.