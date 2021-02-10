Iofina plc (IOF.L) (LON:IOF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.29

Iofina plc (IOF.L) (LON:IOF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.29 and traded as low as $11.80. Iofina plc (IOF.L) shares last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 322,601 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.29. The stock has a market cap of £23.50 million and a PE ratio of 12.25.

Iofina plc (IOF.L) Company Profile (LON:IOF)

Iofina plc engages in the exploration and production of iodine, iodine specialty chemical derivatives, produced water, and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, and specialty intermediates, as well as animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

