iomart Group plc (IOM.L) (LON:IOM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $331.93

Shares of iomart Group plc (IOM.L) (LON:IOM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $331.93 and traded as low as $319.00. iomart Group plc (IOM.L) shares last traded at $320.50, with a volume of 43,640 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iomart Group plc (IOM.L) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get iomart Group plc (IOM.L) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £346.32 million and a P/E ratio of 31.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 323.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 331.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. iomart Group plc (IOM.L)’s payout ratio is presently 68.63%.

In related news, insider Reece Donovan acquired 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 315 ($4.12) per share, for a total transaction of £10,237.50 ($13,375.36).

iomart Group plc (IOM.L) Company Profile (LON:IOM)

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for iomart Group plc (IOM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iomart Group plc (IOM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.