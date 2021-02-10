ION Market Capitalization Reaches $134,076.36 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 48.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. One ION coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ION has a market capitalization of $134,076.36 and $21.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ION has traded 32.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,526,461 coins and its circulating supply is 13,626,461 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

