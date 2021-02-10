IOST Achieves Market Cap of $373.88 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. During the last seven days, IOST has traded up 34.5% against the U.S. dollar. IOST has a total market capitalization of $373.88 million and $501.80 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST token can now be purchased for about $0.0228 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00060004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512.03 or 0.01151590 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00056176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006355 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00028827 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,470.82 or 0.05557076 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00020100 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00045227 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00032680 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST (IOST) is a (PoB) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,306,434,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,374,175,762 tokens. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . IOST’s official website is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

