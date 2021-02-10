iPath Series B Bloomberg Industrial Metals Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJM) Trading 1.1% Higher

iPath Series B Bloomberg Industrial Metals Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJM) traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.26 and last traded at $53.58. 196 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.98.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.80.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Industrial Metals Subindex Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Industrial Metals Subindex Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.