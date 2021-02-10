iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJT) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJT) rose 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.02 and last traded at $62.59. Approximately 744 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.14.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.94.

