IQ Global Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GRES) Stock Price Up 0.3%

IQ Global Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GRES)’s stock price rose 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.96 and last traded at $26.88. Approximately 16,018 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 12,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.79.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.51.

About IQ Global Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GRES)

IQ ARB Global Resources ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the IQ ARB Global Resources Index (the Index). The Index uses momentum and valuation factors to identify global companies that operate in commodity-specific market segments and whose equity securities trade in developed markets, including the United States.

