IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QMN) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QMN) shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.60 and last traded at $27.57. 1,554 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 1,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.55.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 289,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter.

