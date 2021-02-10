IQeon Tops 24 Hour Volume of $300,289.00 (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 10th. In the last seven days, IQeon has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One IQeon coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.36 or 0.00005273 BTC on exchanges. IQeon has a market capitalization of $12.95 million and approximately $300,289.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IQeon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00060201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $516.69 or 0.01155755 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00055385 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006358 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,505.21 or 0.05603740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00028105 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00020037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00045043 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00032594 BTC.

IQeon Profile

IQeon (IQN) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

IQeon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IQeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.