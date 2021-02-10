iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Equities analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) will report $1.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for iQIYI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the lowest is $1.08 billion. iQIYI reported sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full year sales of $4.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $5.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow iQIYI.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.70 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of iQIYI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.60 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of iQIYI from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. iQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.79.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 741,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,732,000 after acquiring an additional 205,153 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. Nepsis Inc. lifted its position in iQIYI by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 256,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

